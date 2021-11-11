Holiday magazine deals kick off with Car & Driver at just $3.50/yr. + free shipping (Up to $30 value)

The early holiday magazine deals start now. DiscountMags is now offering 2-years of Car & Driver magazine for $6.99 with free delivery every month. Use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. There’s also no sales tax at DiscountMags and it will never auto-renew your subscription on you. Regularly up to $15 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $7.50 per year, today’s deal drops your total down to $3.50 per year and makes for a perfect time to either jump in for the first time or extend your existing subscription. You can also use this deal to lock-in some remote gifts as it can be sent to any address you would like with an optional gift note attached. More details below.

Car & Driver is the ideal publication for any vehicle enthusiast and makes for a great gift that keeps on giving all year round (2-years in this case). It covers the latest market news, in-depth comparison pieces, buying guides, motorsports, and much more. “As one of the leading car publications on the market, the magazine features a mixture of articles on maintenance, comparison shopping, and accessories that help consumers become informed before shopping.” Additional details can be found below.

And while we are talking reading material, be sure to dive into our November Reading List. It is a great resource for learning about the best new releases, which can really come in handy during the gift-giving season. Just makes sure to scoop your Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies while you’re at it.

More on Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!