Huge doorbuster-worthy $186 price drop hits Oral-B’s iO 9 Toothbrush bundle, deals from $114

Target is now offering the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush bundle for $119.99 shipped, or $113.99 shipped for RedCard holders. Regularly $300, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is a massive, doorbuster-worthy up to $186 price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is also at least $80 below the Amazon all-time low. Alongside the four included brush heads you don’t normally get with these brand name electric toothbrushes, this one also includes the handle itself, the Power2Go charging travel case, and at-home wireless charger. This smart brush also includes the usual pressure sensors and a visual timer alongside optional live coaching with built-in artificial intelligence tech and seven brushing modes. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. More details below.

For something more affordable with the fancy charging setup, check out the early Black Friday deals now live on the Philips One Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes. Now starting from just $15, you’ll find both the rechargeable and battery-powered options at new all-time lows via Amazon with simple Prime shipping.

Now that your personal care setup has been upgraded, it’s time to take care of that wardrobe. Thankfully it’s the time of year where just about everything is starting to go on sale including the Levi’s Early Access Black Friday deals. You’ll find up to 40% off denim and more with free shipping there and you can browse through our top picks from the sale right here. Hit up our fashion deal hub fore even more.

More on the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush bundle:

You Will Receive 1 Oral-B iO Series 9 Black Onyx electric toothbrush, 4 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean replacement brush heads, and a powerful charging travel case

PERFECT PRESSURE: Signals red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right

PERSONALIZED BRUSHING: Display screen helps motivate you and enables you to customize your brushing experience

SENSATIONAL CLEAN: Redesigned dentist-inspired round brush head with twisted bristles reach every contour for a deep clean

