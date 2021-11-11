Instant’s 2021 Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker hits all-time low at $80 via Amazon (Today only)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a slew of big-time Instant Pot multi-cooker and air fryer price drops, but we are also seeing a new all-time low on its Accu Slim immersion cooker. You can now score the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the redesigned 2021 model that is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Alongside 800-watts of power and a price tag well below the popular Anova models, anyone interested in sous vide cooking should take a look here. A tilted LED display, digital touchscreen, a cooking vessel quick clamp, and a lightweight stainless steel build round out the feature list here. Head below for more details and loads more early Black Friday instant Pot deals.

While today’s lead is indeed well under the Anova and Breville options out there, if the trusted brand name doesn’t do anything for you, there are ways to save even more. One of which is with the Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker. This one is currently selling for $53.99 shipped on Amazon. While that’s a light price drop from its usual $58 going rate, this is an even more powerful option at 1100W that will save you an additional $26 to put towards other Black Friday deals.

As we mentioned above, there are loads of notable deals live for today only in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale including Instant Pot multi-cookers and air fryers from $64 as well as the brand’s cooking Ace blender at a new Amazon all-time low of $40. Browse through those deals right here and you’ll find even more in our home goods guide.

More on the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker:

CREATE RESTAURANT-QUALITY DISHES: Precision-controlled sous vide immersion cooking delivers perfect results every time

EVEN COOKING: Circulates heated water uniformly, with no hot or cold spots

EASY TO READ: The tilted LED display and digital touchscreen with color-coded status indicator is easy to read from across the room

QUICK CLAMP: Easily clamp the Accu Slim Sous to a cooking vessel with one hand

PEACE OF MIND: Entire unit is waterproof to prevent damage in case of accidental immersion

