Instant’s Ace Cold and Hot Blender just hit the Amazon all-time low at $40 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering the Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender for $39.95 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $30 or 43% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on any Instant brand cooking blender. This is an 8-in-1 blender that’s great for smoothies and purées as well as easily handling robust iced cocktails and other meal preparations, not to mention the ability to cook soup directly in the 56-ounce blending jar. The heat-resistant glass pitcher is joined by a real-time temperature display, eight stainless steel blades, three manual blending settings, and a self-cleaning program. The Instant brand gear is among the most popular kitchen products out there and you’ll find even more deals below.

It’s hard to recommend anything else while the Instant Ace is at such a low price, but to save even more check out the 11-piece Magic Bullet. This one comes in at under $30 shipped on Amazon and includes a pair of on-the-go smoothie cups for your daily protein shake and more. It certainly won’t cook the soup, but it is a notable personal-sized option.

Speaking of the Instant brand, Amazon launched its early Black Friday sale today on the multi-cookers, air fryers, and countertop ovens so you’re ready for holiday meals. The deals start from $64, are some of the best of the year thus far, and you can browse through everything in this morning’s roundup.

More on the Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender:

8-in-1 for smoothies, purée, crushed ice, frozen desserts, soy milk, rice milk, nut milk and oat milk, as well as chunky or creamy soups

56 oz (1.6 L) heat-resistant glass pitcher with concealed heating element

8 stainless-steel blades for exceptional chopping and grinding

3 manual blending speeds for quick and easy control

Displays the temperature as it climbs in real time (°F or °C)

Pulse-motion blending breaks down tough and frozen foods

Self-cleaning program for hands-free cleansing

