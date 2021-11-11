Instant’s large room Air Purifier rids your space of viruses and odors, now $100 off (Amazon low)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering the large room Instant Air Purifier (AP300) for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $240, like it fetches direct and at Williams Sonoma, today’s offer is a solid $100 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. According to the Instant brand, this one has “been proven to remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air,” alongside other viruses, bacteria and mold. It also uses a 3-in-1 filtration system to rid your space of odors and smoke this holiday season as well as providing an intelligent sensor that “monitors air quality 24/7 and adjusts fan speed in Auto Mode.” This model can clean an 1,850-square foot space once per hour. Rated 4+ stars at Williams Sonoma and you’ll find more details below.

More air purifier deals:

Another way to take control of the air quality in your space is with Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled Sensi thermostats. Fortunately, we are currently tracking solid holiday price drops on them with deals starting from $79 shipped and you can browse through everything right here. Just make sure you also hit up our smart home guide for additional price drops on items to make your living space more intelligent this holiday season.

More on the Instant AP300 Air Purifier:

WORKS TO REMOVE VIRUSES (COVID-19): Our air purifiers have been proven to remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air, also removing 99.9% of other viruses, bacteria and mold. (1,2 see below)

REMOVES ALLERGENS AND SMOKE: Advanced 3-in-1 filtration captures 99.97% of smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, odors and other ultrafine impurities.

ADVANCED AIR CLEANING TECHNOLOGY: 3-in-1 filtration (HEPA-13, Activated Carbon, Antimicrobial coating) plus plasma ion technology work together so you can breathe easier.

