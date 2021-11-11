It’s hard to beat this smart table lamp at $7.50 Prime shipped (New low, 52% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Smart Table Lamp for $7.60 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of around $16, today’s deal shaves 52% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Add a bit more smart lighting to your space with this highly-affordable lamp from MoKo. It can be controlled using iOS or Android devices and wields three USB-A ports (one 2.4A, two 1.6A) for topping off several devices throughout the day or as you sleep. There are seven supported colors with brightness and temperature adjustment options that will let you dial in the perfect setting. An integrated timer can automatically toggle power after anywhere from 30 minutes to nine hours has passed.

MoKo Smart Table Lamp features:

Colorful changing ambient lights, color gradient mode/single color mode/color jumping mode are sure to create a warm and romantic atmosphere. Can switch to night mode that generates soft, non-flicker light.

Recharge via the built-in 5V 2.4A (single) / 5V 1.6A (dual) USB output. Perfect for charging iPhone, android smartphones, tablets, cameras, etc, convenient and multifunctional.

Supports brightness/color temperature (2700-6500K) adjustment and memory function. It also allows hand gestures to turn on/off and adjust dimmer.

