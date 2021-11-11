Stream two months of Amazon Music Unlimited and SHOWTIME for just $1

Amazon is offering Prime members 2-months of its Music Unlimited streaming service plus SHOWTIME for $0.99. Note: This is for new subscribers only. For comparison, you’d normally pay $11 per month for SHOWTIME alone, which is what it’ll renew at after two months. Fans of Homeland, Dexter: New Blood, Yellowjacket, boxing, or something entirely different, SHOWTIME has plenty of titles to choose from. Your trial will give you full access to everything the service has to offer, including new episodes as well as full and complete series. The best part is that everything on SHOWTIME’s streaming service is entirely commercial-free, which not only allows you to enjoy a show in a shorter amount of time but means there’s less fast-forwarding needed to enjoy your favorite series. Learn more about Showtime here.

If you prefer to own your movies, then consider checking out Apple’s latest iTunes sale that’s going on right now. We spotted it earlier today and it offers a wide selection of titles at great prices. HBO series are the highlight, with Game of Thrones, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Silicon Valley, and more ready to bolster your iTunes library.

Need a way to watch SHOWTIME, Prime, or iTunes content? The previous-generation Apple TV 4K is on sale for $120 right now. Originally $179, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked this year, though we have seen it hit $99 before and expect it to drop to that on Black Friday. Either way, today’s discount is a notable price drop if you’re wanting to avoid the holiday rush and upgrade your home theater with 4K Dolby Vision streaming.

More on SHOWTIME:

Showtime Networks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME, THE MOVIE CHANNEL and FLIX, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND, and the network’s authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com. SNI also manages Pop TV. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!