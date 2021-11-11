Under Armour’s 1-Day Sale takes extra 40% off outlet styles with deals from $5

Today only, Under Armour is offering an extra 40% off all outlet items with code OUTLET40 at checkout. Under Armour Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up). A standout from this sale is the Armour Fleece Pants for men that are currently marked down to just $21. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $55 and you can choose from two color options. The fleece interior is perfect for cold weather training days to help keep you warm and the material is also sweat-wicking. They’re also great for working out because they have a stretch-infused design that helps add mobility. With nearly 400 positive reviews from Under Armour customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Columbia is having its Early Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 40% off outerwear, boots, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!