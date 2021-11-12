Keep an eye on your home with three Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras at a low of $199

Amazon is offering the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack for $199 shipped. Normally between $100 to $130 each, the bundle sells for $350 retail and has gone for closer to $299 lately. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras feature 1080p recording and a built-in LED light to help illuminate the covered area in the dark. Featuring a completely wire-free design, you won’t have to plug these cameras into power for them to work. The battery is able to be swapped so you can change it out when it’s time to charge instead of having to remove the camera from your home. Plus, Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera features smart notifications with an Arlo Secure plan to know whether motion came from a person, car, package, or animal. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional info.

Save some cash when opting for a 2-pack of eufy Security Solo IndoorCams instead. Sure, they’re not designed to be placed outdoors and require a power cable to be connected. But, you can get two for $76 or four for $152, which is quite a bit more affordable than the Arlo deals above. Plus, with HomeKit support natively built-in, these also tie in with Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded experience.

Speaking of outdoor security cameras, did you see our recent review of the SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam? It packs an impressive 140-degree field of view, but carries some additional baggage to the party. After checking out the review, be sure to give our smart home guide a look for other great ways to save this holiday season.

More on the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera:

Capture clear details in full high definition – Arlo’s Essential security camera records video in 1080p for a clear picture and see more of your property thanks to the wide 130º viewing angle

Coverage from every corner – Fast, wireless setup, the Essential Spotlight surveillance & security cameras deliver increased installation flexibility to get the perfect camera view

See more at night – See important features like faces or license plates in full color, at night, with color night vision to make these outdoor security cameras the perfect cameras for home security

