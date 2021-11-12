Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, Escapists 1 and 2, more

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is seeing holiday-worthy discounts at $150 off today alongside our AirPods 2 early Black Friday deal, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is highlighted by Kingdom Two Crowns, Escapists 1 and 2, Juice Watch, Labyrinth of the Witch DX, Worms Revolution, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iCleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Labyrinth of the Witch DX: $6 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Color Folder Master: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

