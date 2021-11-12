Upgrade your audio setup with a Blue Yeti USB microphone, on sale for $100 in multiple colors

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti USB Condenser Microphone for $99.99 shipped in various colors. Down from $130 for most colors, today’s deal comes within $8 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The Blue Yeti USB microphone comes with a custom three capsule array which can “produce clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound” for streaming, recording, and more. You’ll find that it’s compatible with Blue VO!CE software which helps you with effects, modulation, and more. Plus, there are four different pickup patterns available including cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo. The Blue Yeti can also be attached to a shockmount for boom usage if you require, though a desk stand is included in the package at no additional charge. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for the Razer Seiren Mini USB microphone on Amazon. Sure, you won’t find four pickup patterns, VO!CE software, or a custom three capsule array here. But, Razer’s build quality can be second-to-none and the compact nature of the Seiren Mini means it’s easier to travel with and store when not being used. Plus, it’s just $50, saving you 50% over the deal above while still giving you a quality audio setup at the same time.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with CORSAIR components on sale from $80 at Amazon today. We’ve tracked down a number of deals on RAM, storage, and more to give your desktop a solid upgrade. So, if you are ready to add extra RAM or speedy storage to your system, be sure to give our roundup a look.

More on the Blue Yeti USB Microphone:

Custom Three-Capsule Array: Produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Zoom calls and music.

Blue VO!CE Software: Craft the perfect broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples. Advanced Blue VO!CE is compatible with Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X.

Four Pickup Patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics.

