Put those holiday leftovers to work, Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer now $80 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is now offering the Chef’sChoice 609A000 Electric Meat Slicer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130 or so, and currently listed at $127 via Amazon where it has never gone for less than $117, today’s deal is more than 37% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It sells for a bloated $157 at Walmart right now. Perfect for putting those holiday leftovers to work, its 7-inch multi-purpose blade can slice meats, cheeses, and more from “deli-thin” to 3/4-inch slices. The unit features a cast-aluminum and stainless steel build with a gear-drive high-torque motor and you remove the food deflector and thickness guide for easy cleaning. Head below for more details.

There really aren’t very many well-known brand name options out there for less, if any. You will find some options on Amazon, like this Professional Series Pro Meat Slicer at $70, that will save you slightly more. But we don’t have nearly as much experience with these brands by comparison to the trustworthy Chef’sChoice option above.

You’ll also want to check out this morning’s offer on the Yummly Smart Magnetic Meat Thermometer. This premium solution comes with an elegant mantic dock and smart features alongside a leave-in probe for getting the perfect cook on your holiday meals and more. You an get all of the details on this deal right here and head over to our home goods guide for more.

More on the Chef’sChoice 609A000 Electric Meat Slicer:

The Perfect Solution: The model 609-A is the perfect solution for home use and it’s also ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who want to slice their own game, make homemade beef jerky or slice a wide variety of foods including vegetables, breads, and cheese. Its rugged construction features a tilted food carriage for fast and efficient slicing. The food carriage is large and fully retracts to permit slicing of extra large roasts, hams, and other foods.

