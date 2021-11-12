Huge deals on multi-year magazine subs from $3.50 yr.: Nat Geo, Sports Illustrated, much more

DiscountMags — our favorite magazine dealer with the best prices on the net — has now kicked off a wide-ranging multi-year magazine sale. These multiple year promotions tend to yield some particularly low prices on some of the rarely discounted titles, and this weekend is no exception. With titles starting from under $3.50 per year, this is a perfect chance to refresh your subscriptions at a major discount, jump in for the first time, or dish out some easy holiday gifts without leaving your desk. Head below for a closer look and our top picks. 

All of the titles in the sale ship completely free with no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew them on you either. While it’s hard to go wrong in these multi-year magazine sales at DiscountMags, we have laid out some of the highlight offers in the list below:

Speaking of discounted reading material, Amazon launched an early Black Friday sale on new release Kindle eBooks today for all of you Kindle and digital readers out there. You can browse through all of the deals starting from just $1 right here before you go scoop up your Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies

More on the National Geographic:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

