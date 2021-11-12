ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk doesn’t need power to operate: $150 shipped (Reg. $250)

Casaottima Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ODK AirLift Standing Desk for $149.99 shipped once the on-page $100 off coupon has been clipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and comes within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Want to shake things up throughout your work day? If so, this standing desk could be just the thing. It can be easily raised and lowered with just one finger. Height can range from 29.5 to 45.7 inches and these settings require no power at all, freeing up a power outlet and ridding your setup of one more cord. A steel frame upholds the 47.2- by 23.6-inch surface, ensuring it will be sturdy and offer up plenty of room for a wide variety of use cases.

While you’re at it, why not give your pair of headphones a dedicated place to rest with UGREEN’s aluminum stand? It’s available for under $8 Prime shipped and offers an aluminum build that’s bound to give your setup a more premium look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, allowing you to stylishly show off your favorite pair of headphones.

You know what would pair nicely with your new desk? This elegant office chair at $72 shipped. Typically sold for $180, this offer slashes 60% off. It’s available in light and dark colorways, allowing you to choose the best look for your space. For even more markdowns like this, be sure to peek at our home goods guide.

ODK AirLift Standing Desk features:

The pneumatic standing desk adjusts the height by using a gas cylinder. Adjust the height of your desk instantly from 29.5″ to 45.7″, with the pressure on the lever of a single finger. Since it’s power-free and wheels equipped, you can place or move it easily anywhere. It could be easily assembled in 5 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!