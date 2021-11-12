Oral-B’s Advanced Cordless Water Flosser hits Amazon all-time low at $69 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser or $68.99 shipped. Also now matched at Walmart. Regularly $90 direct, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This package includes the water flosser handle, alongside a pair of nozzles, a charging station, and more to take your oral care game to the next level at home this holiday season. Alongside wireless operation, it uses “Oxyjet Technology [that] helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums” with an “on-demand button” to control the three flossing modes including multi-jet, rotational, or focused streams for various cleaning jobs including below the gumline. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

A great way to save some cash while still scoring a high-quality water flossing solution is with the Waterpik WF02 model. This one sells for $36 shipped at Amazon and comes from one the best brands in the space. This one runs on batteries, as opposed to the rechargeable model above, but the significantly lower price will certainly be worth it for some.

As far as oral care goes, you’ll also want to make sure to check out the early Black Friday Philips One Sonicare Electric Toothbrush deals. You’re looking at new all-time lows starting from just $15 on both battery-operated and rechargeable models that make for great stocking stuffers and gifts this year as well.

More on the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser:

You will receive (1) Water Flosser Advanced Portable Handle, (1) Charger, (2) Nozzles (1 Aquafloss, 1 Precision Jet)

NEW Oxyjet Technology targets and helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums

On-demand button allows for great control with less mess

Cordless – with long lasting rechargeable battery and charging station for a portable deep clean

3 flossing modes for just the right cleaning pressure

