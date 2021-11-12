Shake up holiday meals with Royal Gourmet’s Grill and Smoker at $140 (New low, 22% off)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill and Smoker (CC1830FG) for $139.99 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $40 off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you want to expand your at-home cooking abilities, this grill and smoker combination unit from Royal Gourmet is here to save the day. You’ll get 811-square inches of total cooking space spread across porcelain-coated grates, a chrome-plated warming rack, and an offset smoker. It’s easy to add coals and clean ashes thanks to a dedicated side door. This offer also includes a pair of heat-resistant gloves.

Keep today’s investment in fantastic shape for years to come when you routinely scrub it down with Weber’s 12-inch Grill Brush at $11 Prime shipped. It features a three-headed design that’s outfitted with stainless steel bristles. Once you’ve cleaned your grill, simply run this brush through hot water to quickly prepare it for next time.

Since you’re here, there’s a great chance you’ll enjoy perusing Macy’s early access $10 Black Friday kitchen sale. There you’ll find a variety of small appliances ranging from George Foreman grills to waffle makers, and much more. And before you close this tab, be sure to take a moment and bookmark our Black Friday guide so you’re just a click away from seeing the latest and greatest markdowns.

Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill and Smoker features:

Cooking Space: Total of 811 sq. in. cooking surface, including 443 sq. in. porcelain-coated wiring grates, 184 sq. in. chrome-plated warming rack and 184 sq. in. offset smoker.

2-in-1 Smoker: Seamless combination of grill and smoker ensures good circulation of heat and smoke. Side door is easy to open to add charcoal and remove ash; air vent stocks fire instantly.

Easy Control: 2-level adjustable charcoal pan creates better heat control. Cooking chamber maintains internal temperature and prevents air loss.

