Have this elegant office chair shipped to your door for $72 (All-time low, 60% off)

YITAMOTOR (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its YITAHOME Ergonomic Office Chair for $72 shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. With an official price of $180, today’s deal shaves $108 off and manages to undercut the previous low by $67. If you are in need of an office chair but have yet to find the right style for your setup, this modern offering could be the solution for you. It’s available in two colorways so you can choose the most suitable look for your office. This unit boasts a full-back design that “fits the natural curve of the human spine” in order to provide plenty of comfort while you work. This new release debuted roughly two months ago and is among the latest to join YITAHOME’s large portfolio of popular gaming and office chairs.

Use some of today’s savings to give your setup a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. It’s ready to shield the surface of your desk from scratches, spills, and more. With 16 colors to pick from, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal style to complement your space.

If you have some fun gear in your office, why not show it off with two Amazon floating shelves at $9.50 Prime shipped? At less than $5 each, it’s difficult to beat this offer. Plus, each of these deliver a mid-century modern aesthetic that’s bound to uplift the look of just about any space. Drop by our home goods guide to find even more deals.

YITAHOME Ergonomic Office Chair features:

This adjustable office chair fits the natural curve of human spine, which alleviates neck pressure and strongly supports your spine; so that you can enjoy a relaxing working experience when sitting in a healthy posture

Enlarged high elastic cushion grants various people feeling like sitting on a sofa; ventilated mesh seat ensures less sweat after long-time sitting and features waterproof, anti-flaming and oil-proof performance

