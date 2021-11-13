Apple’s all-new 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for only the second time at Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB in Space Gray for $449.98 shipped. Normally fetching $479, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with $29 in savings attached. As only the second notable discount, this is the best we’ve seen since a launch discount back in September that sold for $1 less.

The newest entry to the entry-level iPad lineup arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, just with some notable improvements. For starters, there is a new A13 Bionic chip at the center of the experience which is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. This is a must-have for taking things to the next level, be it note taking, drawing, or just precision input, it’s a great way to round out the latest iPadOS experience from Apple.

A great companion to complete the experience would the new Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case, which is also on sale this weekend. Currently sitting at $80 on Amazon, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low.

iPad 2021 features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi

