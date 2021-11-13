Expand your Kindle eBook library with multiple sales from under $1, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering two different Kindle eBook sales with prices from under $1 to expand your digital book library. Our top pick is The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business, which is down to $2.99 right now. Normally $10, this discount marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the best overall since it fell to $2 back in 2019. The Power of Habit is an award-winning business book by reporter Charles Duhigg. The author takes you “from the boardrooms of Procter & Gamble to the sidelines of the NFL to the front line of the civil rights movement” to help gain a “whole new understanding on human nature and its potential.” The Power of Habit helps you find out how to harness science to transform our business and build new routines in our lives. Head below for more.

Other Kindle eBooks on sale:

Don’t forget to swing by our media guide with quite a few different ways to save on various forms of digital and physical content. Just yesterday we tracked down multi-year magazine subscriptions priced from $3.50 per year. With titles like National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, and many others being available right now, if you’re a magazine reader now’s the time to subscribe.

More on The Power of Habit:

In The Power of Habit, award-winning business reporter Charles Duhigg takes us to the thrilling edge of scientific discoveries that explain why habits exist and how they can be changed. Distilling vast amounts of information into engrossing narratives that take us from the boardrooms of Procter & Gamble to the sidelines of the NFL to the front lines of the civil rights movement, Duhigg presents a whole new understanding of human nature and its potential. At its core, The Power of Habit contains an exhilarating argument: The key to exercising regularly, losing weight, being more productive, and achieving success is understanding how habits work. As Duhigg shows, by harnessing this new science, we can transform our businesses, our communities, and our lives.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!