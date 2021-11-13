Slide Gerber’s Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool in your pocket for $23.50 (Reg. $30, 1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool for $23.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $30, today’s offer takes 22% off and manages to newly mark the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’re on the hunt for a high-quality multi-tool, Gerber Suspension-NXT is ready to save the day. It’s outfitted with 15 tools and touted as being “up to the challenge of the professional tradesman.” Functions range from a wire stripper to medium flathead driver, awl, file, ruler, pliers, serrated blade, and so much more. Each tool is comprised of steel, ensuring it can easily withstand just about anything that may come up.

While it may not bear Gerber branding, it’s hard to argue with the $8 price tag of Hi-Spec’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool. It offers many of the same functions, but trades Gerber’s lifetime guarantee with a 3-year warranty. That being said, after three years you may stumble across a new multi-tool that’s a better fit for your needs anyway.

And since you’re here, there’s a very good chance you will also want to scope out yesterday’s list of multi-tools and more from $9. Leading the pack is Smith & Wesson’s throwing axe set at $40 shipped, but that’s just one of many other notable discounts worth checking out. Drop by our tools guide to find even more markdowns.

Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

While still up to the challenge of the professional tradesman, the slimmer design and focused tool pack are ideal for EDC user

Successful features of the Suspension remain: all outboard tools, all locking tools, and spring-loaded jaws

New features to the Suspension-NXT include: wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!