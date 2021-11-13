Treat your dog this holiday season with up to 67% off pet gifts from $4 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 67% off pet gifts from Smartbones, Marineland, and more. Our top pick is this 12-pack of variety SmartBones SmartSticks for $6.95 Prime shipped. Opting for Subscribe and Save allows shoppers to clip an on-page 40% off coupon and reduce spending to $4.17 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal slashes anywhere from 44% to 67% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Just remember that if you do take the Subscribe and Save route, be sure to cancel before a second delivery goes out. Treat your dog to a delicious snack with these rawhide-free chews made of real chicken or peanut butter. Each is touted as offering “a scrumptious taste your dog can’t resist.” Despite the delicious nature of these, each treat is enriched with vitamins and minerals to help keep your dog properly nourished. Plus, chewing on these will help them maintain healthy teeth. Continue reading to find more pet gift markdowns priced as low as $5.

More pet gifts on sale:

After playing with the dog for quite a while, there’s a good chances your clothes may need to go through the laundry. Thankfully, there’s another Amazon Gold Box to save the day. Right now you can take up to 39% off laundry detergent from All, Tide, and more. Pricing kicks off from $7, so this is a great time to stock up.

SmartBones SmartSticks features:

SmartSticks chews are easy to digest and 100 percent delicious

These rawhide-free stick chews are made with real chicken or peanut butter for a scrumptious taste your dog can’t resist

These chews are a healthy alternative to rawhide and vitamin and mineral enriched

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!