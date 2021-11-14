Refresh your bakeware ahead of holiday meal prep with Cuisinart cast iron deals from $70

As part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 7-Quart Oval Casserole Pan for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at 46% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low and best price of the year. This 7-quart cast iron dish from Cuisnart has a porcelain exterior which comes in various colors. Ready to go in the oven or broiler, it’s also dishwasher-safe and perfect for helping out over Thanksgiving for tackling the holiday means. Head below for more.

Thoughout the rest of today’s Cuisinart sale, you’ll find a variety of other ways to refresh the cookwear with steep discounts attached. While everything does start at the same $70 price tag as you’ll find on the lead deal, there are some different offerings available to suit various needs come the holiday season. Just be sure to lock-in your order now before the 1-day sale ends.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find a collection of price cuts for outfitting the kitchen before it comes time to whip up those holiday meals for the whole family. Macy’s is making things even more affordable with an early Black Friday sale that’s dropping various appliances down to $10 each.

Cuisinart 7-Quart Oval Casserole Pan features:

Congratulations on your purchase of Cuisinart Cookware! Designed from the inside out for today’s lifestyles, our Cuisinart Cookware combines uncompromising superior cooking performance with a professional look. We ensure you a lifetime of healthy cooking with your Cuisinart Cookware. Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cookware because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution.

