Garmin’s stylish Lily Smartwatch monitors sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, and more at $150

Amazon is now discounting the Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch to $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low last set in September with today’s offer saving you $50 while marking only the third notable discount to date. Having just been released at the beginning of the year, Garmin’s new Lily Smartwatch arrives with a circular design that pairs an aluminum case with a leather band. That’s alongside being able to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health. Hit the jump for some additional details.

Alternatively, you could go with something like the Garmin Vivosmart 4 and make out for less. This more typical fitness tracker surely isn’t quite as stylish as you’ll find on the featured offer, but it does track a myriad of health and exercise stats like heart rate, Pulse Ox, workouts, and more. Plus, at just $100, it is a much more affordable alternative to get in the fitness tracking game for less.

Score even deeper discounts by checking out all of our ongoing exclusive discounts in partnership with Wellbots on Garmin’s latest smartwatches. Delivering new all-time lows, you’re looking at up to $250 off higher-end models to go with entry-level wearables from $119.

Garmin Lily Classic Smartwatch features:

Lily is the small and stylish smartwatch you’ve been waiting for. With a flick of your wrist or a tap of your finger, the stylish patterned lens lights up to reveal a bright touchscreen display that disappears when you’re done with it. Always be connected to what matters with call, text and email notifications right on your wrist.

