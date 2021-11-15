Amazfit’s Verge Lite smartwatch returns to all-time low at $50 with 20-day battery life

Amazfit via Newegg is offering its Verge Lite Smartwatch for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $110 or so going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked previously. The built-in battery is made to last up to 20 days on a single charge, the Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch allows you to forgo nightly plug-ins and use it for things like sleep tracking and more. There’s also a next-generation PPG sensor allows for accurate heart rate monitoring, as well. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is ready to display notifications, the time, and more at a glance. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Amazfit Band 5 at $40 on Amazon. It’s $10 below today’s deal, saving you an additional 20% overall. It still offers plenty of fitness tracking features, and the battery is said to last up to 15 days on a single charge.

Don’t forget that Fitbit’s new Charge 5 is currently on sale for $130, which is down from its normal $180 going rate. That marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivers ECG monitoring, Sp02, and more to your wrist. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

More on the Amazfit Verge Lite Smartwatch:

Built to last : The Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch comes with whopping 20-day battery life so that you can lead an active lifestyle without interruption.

Never miss a beat : It comes with next-generation PPG sensor for accurate heart rate monitoring so that you can keep an eye on your heart health 24/7.

Look good, feel good : With a sleek, modern design, brilliant 1.3″ AMOLED display, customizable watch faces and two colors to choose from, it makes for the perfect fitness accessory.

