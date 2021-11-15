Amazfit’s Verge Lite smartwatch returns to all-time low at $50 with 20-day battery life

-
Fitness TrackerNeweggAmazfit
Reg. $110 $50

Amazfit via Newegg is offering its Verge Lite Smartwatch for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $110 or so going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked previously. The built-in battery is made to last up to 20 days on a single charge, the Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch allows you to forgo nightly plug-ins and use it for things like sleep tracking and more. There’s also a next-generation PPG sensor allows for accurate heart rate monitoring, as well. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is ready to display notifications, the time, and more at a glance. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Amazfit Band 5 at $40 on Amazon. It’s $10 below today’s deal, saving you an additional 20% overall. It still offers plenty of fitness tracking features, and the battery is said to last up to 15 days on a single charge.

Don’t forget that Fitbit’s new Charge 5 is currently on sale for $130, which is down from its normal $180 going rate. That marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivers ECG monitoring, Sp02, and more to your wrist. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

More on the Amazfit Verge Lite Smartwatch:

  • Built to last : The Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch comes with whopping 20-day battery life so that you can lead an active lifestyle without interruption.
  • Never miss a beat : It comes with next-generation PPG sensor for accurate heart rate monitoring so that you can keep an eye on your heart health 24/7.
  • Look good, feel good : With a sleek, modern design, brilliant 1.3″ AMOLED display, customizable watch faces and two colors to choose from, it makes for the perfect fitness accessory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Newegg

Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables have ...
Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: Rugged design ready to track ...
For $69, Razor’s E90 electric kids scooter travels 10...
Save your back this fall with a 20V cordless leaf blowe...
Strap the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch on your wrist at a ...
Our exclusive offers take up to $250 off Garmin’s...
Razer’s Anzu Smart Glasses falls to new all-time ...
Home Depot Black Friday ad 2021: BOGO free tools, festi...
Show More Comments