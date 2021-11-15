Amazon’s in-house coats and sweaters up to 30% off from $14 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashion
30% off from $14

Amazon offers up to 30% off jackets and sweaters from its in-house brands including Buttoned Down, find., Lark & Ro, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free Prime delivery on orders of $25 or more; otherwise a $7 fee is included. One of our top picks from this sale is the Buttoned Down Supima Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $59. Today’s rate is also a new Amazon all-time low. This sweater can be easily layered under vests or jackets during cold weather and you can find it in five versatile color options. It’s also a nice option to dress up or down and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Buttoned Down Supima Cotton Sweater features:

  • Machine Wash Cold With Like Colors Gentle Cycle. Dry Flat. Warm Iron. Do Not Dry Clean.
  • Comfortable and lightweight, this soft 100% Supima cotton quarter-zip sweater is perfect on its own or as a layer under a blazer or coat
  • Timeless silhouette for classic style with delicate ribbing at cuffs, hem, and collar

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

J.Crew Factory takes 40% off all coats, hats, scarves, ...
Macy’s One Day Black Friday Sale is live! Save up...
REI Gear Up Get Out Sale offers up to 50% off North Fac...
LEGO unveils four new Marvel superhero sets due out in ...
Stock up now! Amazon’s 200-count Solimo K-Cup var...
9to5Toys Daily: November 15, 2021 – Save on Apple Wat...
TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Switch automates your ...
L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off sale items + extra 10% of...
Show More Comments