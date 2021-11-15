Amazon’s in-house coats and sweaters up to 30% off from $14 Prime shipped

Amazon offers up to 30% off jackets and sweaters from its in-house brands including Buttoned Down, find., Lark & Ro, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free Prime delivery on orders of $25 or more; otherwise a $7 fee is included. One of our top picks from this sale is the Buttoned Down Supima Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $59. Today’s rate is also a new Amazon all-time low. This sweater can be easily layered under vests or jackets during cold weather and you can find it in five versatile color options. It’s also a nice option to dress up or down and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Buttoned Down Supima Cotton Sweater features:

Machine Wash Cold With Like Colors Gentle Cycle. Dry Flat. Warm Iron. Do Not Dry Clean.

Comfortable and lightweight, this soft 100% Supima cotton quarter-zip sweater is perfect on its own or as a layer under a blazer or coat

Timeless silhouette for classic style with delicate ribbing at cuffs, hem, and collar

