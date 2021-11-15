Amazon’s in-house coats and sweaters up to 30% off from $14 Prime shipped

Amazon offers up to 30% off jackets and sweaters from its in-house brands including Buttoned Down, find., Lark & Ro, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free Prime delivery on orders of $25 or more; otherwise a $7 fee is included. One of our top picks from this sale is the Buttoned Down Supima Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $59. Today’s rate is also a new Amazon all-time low. This sweater can be easily layered under vests or jackets during cold weather and you can find it in five versatile color options. It’s also a nice option to dress up or down and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Buttoned Down Lightweight Cashwool Quarter-Zip $25 (Orig. $69)
- Buttoned Down Supima Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater $24 (Orig. $59)
- find. Duffle Wool Coat $48 (Orig. $58)
- find. Quarter Zip High Neck Sweater $22 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lark & Ro Boucle Turtleneck Oversized Sweater $26 (Orig. $39)
- Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket $41 (Orig. $79)
- Lark & Ro Boucle Mock Neck Oversized Sweater $27 (Orig. $39)
- Lark & Ro Double Breasted Peacoat $47 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Buttoned Down Supima Cotton Sweater features:
- Machine Wash Cold With Like Colors Gentle Cycle. Dry Flat. Warm Iron. Do Not Dry Clean.
- Comfortable and lightweight, this soft 100% Supima cotton quarter-zip sweater is perfect on its own or as a layer under a blazer or coat
- Timeless silhouette for classic style with delicate ribbing at cuffs, hem, and collar
