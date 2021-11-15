Let Cuisinart’s EvoX Cordless Chopper handle the holiday food prep at just $32.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RMC-100 EvolutionX Cordless Mini Food Chopper for $32.51 shipped. Regularly up to $80 and still fetching as much via Target, this is a massive 59% or $47 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Ready to be your handy little sous-chef for upcoming holiday meals, this is part of the EvolutionX line of wireless kitchenware that leaves you completely untethered from the outlet. This is a rechargeable 4-cup mini chopper that can chop or grind at the touch of button using stainless steel blades. It can also run for 20-minutes straight per charge and includes simple-to-clean parts that can get thrown right into the dishwasher. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below. 

Now if you’re not sold on the wireless operation above, save some cash and score this Black+Decker FreshPrep 3-Cup Electric Food Chopper for under $20 Prime shipped instead. Despite the sizable discount above, this one is much of the same with a slightly smaller capacity and an even lower price tag to match. 

Another great way to prep your kitchen arsenal ahead of the holidays is with some shiny new silverware. Today we spotted a 20-piece set that will look great on your dining table this season for just $8 Prime shipped. And at that price you might as well give them a shot. Hit up our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Food Chopper:

Introducing the cord-free compact chopper that maximizes powerful performance and portable convenience. Equipped with a 4-cup capacity work bowl and precision stainless steel blade, this mini yet mighty kitchen essential makes quick work of any chopping task. 7.4 volts of lithium ion power—easily recharged with a USB cord—provide peak efficiency.

