Score the Ethan Eliot Chrono Minimalist Watch at $51 shipped (New low, 36% off)

Amcrest Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ethan Eliot Chrono Minimalist 45mm Watch for $50.99 shipped once coupon code EEWTCH15 has been applied during checkout. A price drop paired with the coupon above shaves $29 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you tend to gravitate towards products that bear a minimalist design, this Ethan Eliot watch is certainly worth a look. It wields a 45mm stainless steel case that’s paired with a sleek dial. With a 5ATM water-resistance rating in tow, this unit can withstand depths up to 50 meters, ensuring it won’t be bothered by accidental splashes, spills, and more.

If the design above isn’t to your liking for any reason, perhaps this this ultra-thin watch will be a better fit at $35. It’s available in a wide variety of colorways, allowing you to determine the best fit for your wardrobe. This offering is paired with a stainless steel mesh band that gives it a more premium aesthetic.

While you’re at it, be sure to also check out today’s roundup of PUMA shoes, apparel, and more at an extra 30% off. In this sale you’ll find gear that is priced as low as $10, making it a great place to grab some gifts or upgrade your own wardrobe. This is just one of many other deals that can be found in our fashion guide.

Ethan Eliot Chrono Minimalist 45mm Watch features:

Craftsmanship and materials compare to $200+ watches for men from leading brands. Strap Size: Length: 120 x 75mm, Width: 22 x 18mm, genuine leather with polished stainless steel black buckle. Ethan Eliot provides a two year warranty on its men’s watches products from the date of purchase.

