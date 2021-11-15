Replenish your silverware ahead of Thanksgiving with this popular 20-piece set at $8 (Save 20%)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the FineDine 20-piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Regularly priced at $10 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least 20% off and comes within $1 of the lowest offer we have tracked just once before. For further comparison, similarly-sized silverware sets tend to cost around twice as much. It doesn’t matter if you’re just getting started or if the current set of silverware at home has seen better days, this 20-piece set is an affordable way to stock up. You’ll get four tablespoons, teaspoons, dinner forks, salad forks, and dinner knives. These sport a modern, minimalist appearance that will look great throughout the holidays and beyond.

While you’re at it, why not streamline your dishwashing experience with a Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped? I have been using one of these for a year or so and it has taken much of the hassle out of daily dishwashing. This is largely in thanks to an integrated soap chamber that slowly disperses some to mix with hot water.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on Bodum’s Pour Over Coffee Maker at $20 Prime shipped. It features a 34-ounce capacity and a design that’s comprised of borosilicate glass, a cork grip handle, and more. This is just one of many other notable markdowns in our home goods guide. Oh, and don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday guide ahead next week’s rush.

FineDine 20-piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set features:

All the cutlery needed for everyday meals and snacks. Set includes 4 tablespoon, 4 teaspoons, 4 dinner forks, 4 salad forks, and 4 dinner knives.

The utensils in this set have a mirror finish that will shimmer on your table as they reflect the light, exuding an understated aura of elegance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!