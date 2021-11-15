This 30-piece hex key set expands your tool collection at $11 Prime shipped (27% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30-piece SAE & Metric Hex Key Set for $10.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and newly marks the third-best price we have tracked. Don’t get caught off guard when you find yourself in need of hex or Allen keys. This affordable kit expands your tool collection with a total of 30 keys. A bundled case aims to keep each piece organized and easy to find. The set includes 15 metric and 15 SAE wrenches that are made of heat-treated chrome vanadium steel.

If you’re primarily after a way to work on a bike whenever the need arises, check out this 16-in-1 repair tool at $9 Prime shipped. While it won’t be quite as versatile as the kit above, it could offer everything you need and reduce overall spending by a couple of dollars. I personally own a tool like this and it has come to my rescue on several occasions.

Since you’re here, another deal that may come in handy is on Smith & Wesson’s Benji 2.5-inch folding keychain knife at $14.50 Prime shipped. It boasts a compact design that is easy to throw in your pocket. You can find even more deals like this one in our dedicated tools guide.

Hi-Spec 30-piece SAE & Metric Hex Key Set features:

Turn and tighten all sorts of household and DIY Hex/Allen screws and bolts with the Hi-Spec Hex Key Set. With its most reached for Metric & Imperial sizes, rapidly assemble flat-pack furniture, install fixtures and fittings, adjust fasteners, and finish repairs

Its heat-treated Chromium-Vanadium steel alloy withstands high levels of turning torque and extra rust resistance is found in the black oxide coating. Chamfered edges or rounded edges in their corner ends aids quick positioning and prevents wear in the fastener heads

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!