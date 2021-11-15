J.Crew Factory takes 40% off all coats, hats, scarves, more from $20

J.Crew Factory offers 40% off all coats, hats, and scarves. Prices are as marked. Plus, extra 50% off clearance when you apply code NICELIST at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99; otherwise a $7 delivery fee is added. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Walker Quilted Jacket. This classic style is currently marked down to $118, which is $50 off the original rate. It’s a great gift option for the holiday season and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can machine wash the fabric, which will help to make it last for years, and you can choose from two color options: navy or green. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

