Listen for the enemy with Alienware’s 7.1 PC gaming headset at a low of $60 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset delivers 50mm drivers which are “best-in-class” and custom-tuned, allowing Alienware’s earphones to handle frequencies ranging from 20Hz to 40kHz, delivering a “high-resolution audio experience.” It also has the ability to reproduce up to 7.1-channel surround sound, revealing exactly where the enemy is on the battleground. Plus, with “optimal cooling and comfort” Alienware’s headset is great for longer gaming sessions. The dual-function audio connector uses USB for your PC and 3.5mm for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Head below for more.
On a tighter budget? CORSAIR’s HS35 gets the job done without breaking the bank, should you be on a tighter budget. While it doesn’t have fancy drivers that are custom-tuned to be the best in its class, this headset does offer compatibility with nearly every system. It’s just $40 on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a spare headset for when family comes over, this is a great one to keep on hand.
Further upgrade your gaming setup with the other deals we’ve spotted today. To start with, LG UltraGear 1440p gaming monitors are on sale from $297 right now. On top of that, NZXT components and cases are discounted from $80 to give your desk and computer a visual overhaul. Plus, on the peripheral side of things, Razer products are discounted at up to 50% off with pricing starting as low as $30, so be sure to give that a look too.
More about Alienware’s Gaming Headset:
- Best-in-class custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz – 40kHz drivers for a high resolution audio experience
- 7. 1 Surround Sound featuring Signature Alien ware Immersive Audio
- Hybrid of plush memory foam, sports fabric and leatherette on the ear pads designed to achieve optimal cooling and comfort while enhancing noise isolation
