Listen for the enemy with Alienware’s 7.1 PC gaming headset at a low of $60 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This headset delivers 50mm drivers which are “best-in-class” and custom-tuned, allowing Alienware’s earphones to handle frequencies ranging from 20Hz to 40kHz, delivering a “high-resolution audio experience.” It also has the ability to reproduce up to 7.1-channel surround sound, revealing exactly where the enemy is on the battleground. Plus, with “optimal cooling and comfort” Alienware’s headset is great for longer gaming sessions. The dual-function audio connector uses USB for your PC and 3.5mm for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? CORSAIR’s HS35 gets the job done without breaking the bank, should you be on a tighter budget. While it doesn’t have fancy drivers that are custom-tuned to be the best in its class, this headset does offer compatibility with nearly every system. It’s just $40 on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a spare headset for when family comes over, this is a great one to keep on hand.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the other deals we’ve spotted today. To start with, LG UltraGear 1440p gaming monitors are on sale from $297 right now. On top of that, NZXT components and cases are discounted from $80 to give your desk and computer a visual overhaul. Plus, on the peripheral side of things, Razer products are discounted at up to 50% off with pricing starting as low as $30, so be sure to give that a look too.

More about Alienware’s Gaming Headset:

Best-in-class custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz – 40kHz drivers for a high resolution audio experience

7. 1 Surround Sound featuring Signature Alien ware Immersive Audio

Hybrid of plush memory foam, sports fabric and leatherette on the ear pads designed to achieve optimal cooling and comfort while enhancing noise isolation

