Make your own Christmas presents this year with Monoprice’s Select Mini V2 3D printer at $160

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Select Mini V2 3D Printer for $159.99 shipped. Down from its $200 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to jump into the 3D printing game, but have yet to take the plunge due to cost, now’s a great time to give it a shot. Monoprice’s Select Mini V2 delivers the ability to print quite a few different materials, like ABS, PLA, and even conductive PLA or dissolvable PVA. It’s ready to print thanks to shipping fully assembled, unlike other 3D printers in this price range. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to bolster your 3D printing setup. Just $23 on Amazon scores you HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament in black, which is great for multiple different types of projects. It’s directly compatible with the 3D printer featured above, making it a great addition to your new setup.

Not sure where to get started with 3D printing? We recently went hands-on with an ANYCUBIC model, but it shares many similarities with today’s lead deal, just on a larger scale. After that, we have a few different 3D printing diary posts to browse through, including tips and tricks, helpful hardware and software, as well as ways to save yourself a trip to the hardware store.

More on the Monoprice Select Mini V2 3D Printer:

Compact Desktop Design: Featuring a small footprint and basic, open frame design, this 3D printer is compact enough for any desk.

Ready to Print: Unlike most other low-cost 3D printers, this printer ships fully assembled and has already been calibrated at the factory. We even include sample PLA filament and a MicroSD card with preinstalled models, so you can start printing right out of the box!

Sample Filament diameter- 1.75mm, Filament size spool/sample- about 10ft. One sample print, Filament Color- natural/clear

