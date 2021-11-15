Razer’s Anzu Smart Glasses falls to new all-time low at $100 shipped (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses for $99.99 shipped. Originally $200, we’ve seen these glasses fall to $150 once in the past with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These smart glasses feature either blue light filtering or polarized lenses, allowing you to protect against harmful light both indoors or out. With low-latency audio support over Bluetooth, you’ll be able to listen to your favorite tunes or take calls hands-free just by wearing these glasses. Plus, the touch area allows you to change music tracks, pause/play media, and even activate your smartphone’s voice assistance. Learn more in our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

If you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t need the smart functions of today’s lead deal, then consider instead GUNNAR’s Razer Edition Onyx blue light filtering glasses. Available right now for $80 on Amazon, these glasses ditch the smart functions while still featuring blue light filtering capabilities if that’s what you’re after.

This is far from the only Razer deal that we’re tracking right now. Over the weekend, we found a slew of other discounts with up to 50% in savings and prices as low as $30. From keyboards to mice, headsets, and more, there’s quite a few choices to browse through, so be sure to give our previous roundup a look.

More on the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses:

Blue Light Filtering or Polarized Sunglass Lenses : Its blue light filter lessens screen glare to protect your eyes, reducing eyestrain so they feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working, while the polarized replacement lens shields your eyes from the sun

Low Latency Audio: Its industry-leading 60ms Bluetooth connection delivers smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping

Built-in Mic and Speakers: With the Razer Anzu, you can go hands-free when taking calls thanks to a discreet omnidirectional mic built into its frame

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!