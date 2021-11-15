Rockport’s Merry and Bright Sale cuts extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more

Rockport Merry and Bright Sale offers extra 40% off all sale items with promo code MERRY at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, dress shoes, loafers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. The men’s Taylor Waterproof Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale. These boots are currently marked down to $66 and originally sold for $130. The waterproof design is perfect for fall and winter weather as well as the rigid outsole that promotes traction. It features a polished leather that pairs nicely with dress pants as well as jeans or khaki pants. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Rockport customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

