New all-time lows hit Sabrent’s up to 7,000MB/s internal M.2 NVMe SSDs, deals from $150

Store4Memory (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on the Sabrent Rocket Plus Advanced internal solid-state drives. You can now score the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD for $149.99 shipped. Originally $300, this drive has gone for between $180 and $200 over the last year and has now dropped to a new Amazon low. Reaching speeds up to 7,000MB/s, this is a perfect option for building a new machine around or just for adding some extra juice to your existing rig. They feature the latest NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 interface with power management support and free Sabrent Acronis True Image software for easy cloning. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. Head below

More Sabrent Rocket Plus SSD deals:

Prefer some portable solid-state storage instead? The best-in-class SanDisk Extreme SSDs are still seeing some amazing pre-Black Friday price drops starting from $130 shipped at Amazon. Now we are expecting to see some of these capacities go for slightly less at Costco, but it’s hard to say what stock counts will be like for the Black Friday rush, so do keep that in mind here.

And you’ll find additional SSD and storage deals waiting for you right here from Western Digital and more, including some PS5-ready Black SN850 NVMe models.

More on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe Internal SSD:

NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.

