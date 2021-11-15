VIVO standing desks and converters are now 53% off with deals starting from $47

Today only, Woot is offering 53% off VIVO standing desks and converters with deals starting from $47. One standout that can help anyone turn just about any desk into an upright configuration this year is the VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Desk Riser for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $170, it sells for closer to $120 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $110. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, $3 below our previous mention, and a great opportunity to get a standing desk converter under the tree this year. This option puts a 32-inch riser on your existing desktop with a dual tier system to support a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and more. It rises up anywhere between 6- and 17-inches off the table top with a 33-pound weight capacity, and “little to no assembly right out of the box,” according to VIVO. Head below for even more deals.

If the idea of an entire converter sitting atop your desk is a bit much, consider the more affordable Nulaxy Ergonomic Laptop Stand. It comes in at $65 on Amazon and provides up to 21-inches of ergonomic height for a similar experience that can actually come with you anywhere you might need it.

Browse through the rest of the VIVO standing desk sale for additional models starting from $47 Prime shipped. You’ll find both converters and full-on desks including automatic electric models and more at up to 53% off right here.

Another interesting desktop accessory is the new Logitech Pop keyboard we just went hands-on with. Adding a pop of color to your setup, you’ll find a retro, type writer-like vibe here alongside a matching mouse and you can get all of the details in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

More VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Desk Riser:

Enhance your work experience with DESK-V000VS, VIVO’s compact height adjustable desk riser. This dual-tiered platform sits on top of your current desk and gives you the benefit of standing or sitting on demand. The keyboard tray is removable for user preference. Transitioning between sitting and standing throughout the long work day provides numerous health benefits for the body, such as increased blood flow and reduced aches and pains.

