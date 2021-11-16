Acer’s Swift 5 laptop with Intel Evo, Xe graphics returns to Amazon low at $999 (Save $300)

Amazon is offering the Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Laptop with 4.7GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $999 shipped. Down $400 from its list price, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This laptop delivers a 14-inch 1080p display that features an integrated touchscreen, 340-nit brightness, and 100% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. Acer’s Swift 5 laptop also features Intel’s 4-core 8-thread i7-1165g7 processor with Iris Xe graphics and a 4.7GHz boost clock, providing plenty of power for anything you can throw at it. For ports, there’s quite the selection with USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI in tow. Head below for more info.

If $1,000 is a bit much to spend on a laptop, check out the ASUS TUF F17. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. At $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget that Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini is down $149 from its normal going rate. That’s the best price that we’ve tracked this holiday season so far and delivers plenty of power to your desk setup. Packing Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and more, the Mac mini is a great machine for a compact desk since it has such a small footprint while still packing quite a punch in the processing department.

More on the Acer Swift 5 Laptop:

Get high performance, responsiveness and long battery life with the intel core i7-1165g7 processor – up to 4.7ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 12mb intel smart cache

1 – usb type-c port usb 3.2 gen 2 (up to 10 gbps) displayport over usb type-c, thunderbolt 4 & usb charging, 2 – usb 3.2 gen 1 ports (one featuring power-off charging), 1 – hdmi port

Fully-featured antimicrobial technology solution, corning gorilla glass antimicrobial touchpad, intel wireless wi-fi 6, acer bio-protection fingerprint solution, up to 15 hours battery life

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!