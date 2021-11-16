Indiana Jones 4K Blu-ray 4-movie bundle drops to $50 + Tenet, A Quiet Place II, more from $8

Amazon is offering the Indiana Jones 4-movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $49.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $65 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This collection includes all four Indiana Jones movies, including Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. All movies come in 4K HDR (HDR-10 and Dolby Vision) so you can easily enjoy these cult classics in one of the highest resolutions possible right now. However, if you’re not an Indiana Jones fan, just keep reading for a slew of other 4K Blu-ray movies on sale from $8.

Other 4K Blu-ray deals:

Don’t forget about Apple’s latest iTunes sale that went live earlier this morning. It’s full of blockbusters, cult-classics, and more at $10 or less as well a $1 rental this week.

More on the Indiana Jones Collection:

From legendary filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, comes one of the greatest movie franchises of all time in 4K Ultra HD. Collected together, all four original Indiana Jones movies have been visually remastered with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision, and state of the art Dolby Atmos for optimum picture and sound quality. Dive into the spectacular stunts and groundbreaking effects with seven hours of special features on one disc. Spanning the globe, on death-defying archeological endeavors, if adventure has a name… it must be Indiana Jones.

