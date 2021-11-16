DEWALT’s large 12-inch miter saw can cut 2×8 lumber at a 2021 low of $199

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Single Bevel 12-Inch Miter Saw for $199 shipped. That’s a discount from its normal going rate of around $245 at Amazon and comes within $1 of the all-time low, though it matches the best price that we’ve tracked this year. This miter saw features 14 positive stops along the blade’s rotational axis and also can bevel from 0- to 48-degrees. The larger 12-inch blade on DEWALT’s miter saw allows it to cut through a 2×6 piece of wood at 45-degrees and a 2×8 at 90-degrees, which is quite substantial for saws in this price range. Head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget can save some serious cash by picking up a circular saw and framing square combo for just $64 total. While you might not think to use these two tools together, running the base of a circular saw against a square like this can produce cuts at both 90- and 45-degrees. This can make cutting lumber down quite simple if your workshop doesn’t have the room or budget for a miter saw.

However, if you are ready to build out a miter saw station, but don’t have $200 to spend, Metabo’s 10-inch model is still on sale for $99. That’s a match of its 2021 low and you’ll find that it offers many similar features to today’s lead deal at a 50% discount here. Just know that it only handles up to 5.75-inch crosscuts, which takes things back quite a bit from DEWALT’s model above.

More on the DEWALT Miter Saw:

  • Stainless-steel miter detent plate of 12-inch miter saw blade comes with 14 positive stops
  • Tall sliding fence of DEWALT miter saw supports 5-1/2-inch base vertically
  • Bevels 0 degree – 48degree to the left and 0 degree- 3degree to the right. Tool height-15 inch
  • 2-inch x 8-inch dimensional lumber cross cut capacity at 90 degree and 2-inch x 6-inch dimensional lumber at 45 degree

