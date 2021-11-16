Keep your car clean over the holidays with a waterproof trash can at $9.50 (Save 22%)

EPFamily Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can for $9.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced closer to $12, today’s offer shaves 22% off and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy car trash can features a collapsible design that’s paired with a 2-gallon capacity. You’ll also benefit from a waterproof lining that prevents accidental leaks from occurring. Mesh pockets can also be found along three sides, providing storage for an umbrella, tissues, and the list goes on. The entire thing spans roughly 8 by 6 by 10.5 inches.

Another way to keep your car looking its best is with a package of Armor All’s Original Protectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 30 pre-moistened wipes that are and ready to protect your vehicle from cracking, fading, and discoloration. These will add a “medium shine” to the car and “won’t leave a greasy residue on [your] hands.”

While we’re on the topic of cleanup, you may also want to cash in on this 9-foot Christmas tree storage bag at $10 Prime shipped. It’s bound to make it much easier to tidy things up once the holidays have passed. And speaking of holidays, Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner, so bookmark this guide so that you are just one click away from the best offers.

EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can features:

2.0 Gallon Capacity Big Trash Bin to Maintain Your Vehicle Clean, Organized, Free of Trash. Trash Bags Not included.

Built-in Waterproof Interior with Good Structure to Keep the Bin Away from Collapse.

Lid with Elastic Opening to Remain Trash Out of Sight While Keeping Acess the Bin Easily.

