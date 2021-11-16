Tidily top off two PS5 DualSense controllers with this charging station at $13 (Save 28%)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $18, today’s deal shaves 28% off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $2. If you, one of your friends, or a family member has gotten their hands on a PlayStation 5, this accessory could be worth picking up. It can refuel two DualSense controllers at once and comes in a two-tone colorway that should pair nicely with Sony’s latest console. I have been using controller docks for years now. Not only have they helped keep everything charged, but have also tidied up the look of my game room.

Spend even less when opting for MoKo’s DualSense Charging Station at $9 Prime shipped. While it arguably does not look quite as nice as the unit above, it could prove difficult to overlook the price. It doesn’t matter which route you take, either way you’ll have a way to tidy things up and ensure that your controllers are always topped off.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also enjoy today’s roundup of the best game deals. You can also double down on savings in some situations now that Nintendo and Xbox gift cards are 10% off. These are bound to come in handy ahead of Black Friday, so be sure to check out our dedicated guide in order to always be on top of the latest markdowns.

Fosmon PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station features:

Built with two charging slots, our charging dock allows you to charge two controllers simultaneously at super-fast speeds through the USB-C port (outputs at 5.35V, 1.5A). A USB-C cable is included alongside the charging dock. Fully charges in 3 hours.

Fosmon’s charger makes it easy to charge your controller. Simply place the controller on the charging dock and start charging. The charging dock can house your controllers when they are not in use, making it easy to locate them when needed.

