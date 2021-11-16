Govee’s new RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces return to low of $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces for $59.99 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon has been clipped. Listed at $80, today’s offer shaves 25% off and is a match of the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Put a fun spin on the holidays this year with Govee’s recently-released RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces. You’ll get four fixtures that can be individually changed to any color you would like. Controls can be carried out via the Govee Home app, Alexa, and Google Assistant. With these in place you won’t have a problem dialing in an appropriate color scheme for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holidays. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

If smart plugs will satisfy your needs, you can still score a couple of MoKo Wi-Fi offerings at $6 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 60% off coupon. These will make it a cinch to toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using either Alexa or Google Assistant.

Be sure to also swing by yesterday’s coverage of Govee’s early Black Friday sale. Today’s offer is separate, so you’ll find entirely different products listed there. The markdowns are up to 50% off, making now an excellent time to scoop up some new smart home lights and accessories. Peruse our smart home guide to find even more deals like this.

Govee RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces features:

Dynamic Music Mode: Use the Govee Home App to access our innovative music mode. Choose from a selection of vibrant lighting effects that sync your fixture lights with your favorite audio.

Hands-Free with Voice Control: With the Govee Home App, you can easily pair your fixture lights and control them no matter where you are. Our smart wall lights are also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for easy control.

