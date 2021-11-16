Load up on holiday snacks from $7 at Amazon today: Chocolate, trail mix, pistachios, more

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is getting you ready for upcoming holiday get togethers with some solid price drops on sweet treats and savory snacks from $7. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll likely want to have some delicious and festive treats waiting in the pantry for when company arrives (or to bring with you elsewhere), and you might as well grab some now while the price is right. Toblerone, Kinder, Swiss Miss hot chocolate, Ferrero Rocher, sweet and spicy trail mix, pistachios, and more are all on tap today with deals up to 30% off in guest-sized packages and more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks.

Amazon holiday snack sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages (where available) to score the lowest possible price. And then cancel the sub after it ships to avoid monthly deliveries.

And while you’re loading up on snacks for the humans, you might as well browse through Amazon’s early Black Friday pet treat and dog food sale as well. The deals start from just $4 Prime shipped with up to 40% in savings and include training treats, wet and dry dog food, puppy snacks, and more. Browse through the lot of it right here.

More on the Ferrero Rocher Collection:

48 delicious assorted Ferrero Rocher chocolate and coconut candies, presented in an impressive transparent gift box (16 of each flavor), the perfect gift for loved ones

Raffaello: A crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut cream filling; a sweet prelude to the unmistakable taste of almond (Quantity 16)

Rocher: Whole crunchy hazelnut in the heart, a delicious creamy hazelnut filling, a crisp wafer shell covered with chocolate and gently roasted pieces (Quantity 16)

