These stainless steel rainfall shower heads are priced from $17.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Interlink Products (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HotelSpa 8-inch Stainless Steel Rainfall Shower Head for $17.60 Prime shipped or 10-inch model at $22.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Stock is running low on the 10-inch unit. No matter which size you choose, today’s deal shaves 20% off and marks a return to the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. Give your bathroom a modern makeover ahead of the holidays with this sleek and affordable rain shower head. It features a design that screws directly onto the existing arm in your shower. You won’t need to fuss with tools, making this a quick project that is bound to dramatically change the look of your bathroom with only a minimal amount of effort required. It boasts an ultra-thin profile that measures 8 by 8 or 10 by 10 inches depending on which model you order.

Streamline the sink as well when you apply today’s savings towards a HotelSpa Dispenser at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it can also be used in the shower as well. Screws or a double-sided adhesive strip can be used for mounting and all necessary hardware is included.

Upgrade the look of your office or home theater as well when you grab this bamboo cable management box kit at $17.50 Prime shipped. It will make quick work of hiding a messy surge protector and much more. For even more deals like this, drop by our home goods guide.

HotelSpa 8-inch Stainless Steel Rainfall Shower Head features:

Extra Large Square Stainless Steel 8 inch by 8 inch Rain Showerhead. This Premium Quality Rainfall Showerhead can be found in Top-rated Hotels and Spas! High-fashion Ergonomic Slimline design adds style and ambiance to your bath décor

Sleek, modern slimline showerhead with clear acrylic rim | 8 x 8 inch extra-wide face for better body coverage | 64 Easy to Clean rub-clean jets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!