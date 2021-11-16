It’s hard to beat iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector at $14 (New low, 36% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for $13.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $22, today’s deal shaves $8 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve got a wall outlet that is overrun with gadgets, this expansive surge protector is here to save the day. Not only will it turn one outlet into 10, you’ll also benefit from four 2.4A USB ports. With all of these power sources at your disposal you will no longer have to unplug something in order to make room for something else. Your gear will also benefit from 2,100 Joules of surge protection.

For simpler situations, GE’s wall tap could do the trick and costs less than $4 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that it only turns one outlet into three, but the lower price could justify your decision to go this route instead. Remember that you will also sacrifice four USB ports, but this compact unit will undoubtedly come in handy many times in the future.

And if you’re lucky enough to have a PlayStation 5 at home, another power-related deal worth grabbing is this DualSense controller charging station at $13 Prime shipped. It can refuel a couple controllers at once and will also help you keep a more tidy home theater or game room. Finally, now that Black Friday is just around the corner, this is a great time to bookmark our guide so you’ll have quick access to the latest and greatest markdowns.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

10AC power strip surge protector outlets(2100 Joules) including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports (5V/4.8A, 24W) , 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord (1875W/15A), Surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.

Build in smart charging technology, the USB ports will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed up to 2.4A ( 5V/2.4 Max Each Port), 4 USB ports (Total 4.8A/24W) can charge almost any USB device.

