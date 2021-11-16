Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost 3, GeoShred, more

It’s Tuesday morning and that means we are ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in to one convenient list for you. You’ll want to check out today’s $149 price drop on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini as well as this AirPods Pro sale that has certified refurbished units at $99 off, then pop back over here for all of the best app deals. Highlights include titles like Botanicula, Samorost 3, CHUCHEL, Machinarium, GeoShred, Starlight – Explore the Stars, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: ṖreSETS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blood Aerna: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GeoShred: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Whirlometer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Haskell: $20 (Reg. $25)

Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 all-time low $30, Mario Odyssey $35.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Under Leaves: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $6 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $8 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Templates for Keynote – DesiGN: FREE (Reg. $30)

More on CHUCHEL:

CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game from the creators of Machinarium, Botanicula and Samorost. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry and face numerous puzzles and challenges! The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!