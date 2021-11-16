Get the kids a smartwatch too! Little Tikes Robot Tobi 2 now $55 (Matching low, Reg. $68)

Amazon is now offering Little Tikes Tobi 2 Kids’ Robot Smartwatch for $54.99 shipped in purple or red. Regularly $68 direct from Little Tikes and over at Target, this is nearly 30% in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low, and a great chance to get the kids in on the smartwatch game. This talking, touchscreen robot smartwatch features over 100 expressions alongside some apps of its own including “a calculator, stopwatch, timer, alarm clock, calendar, reminders, and more than 50 watch faces.” Kids can play games against other Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch owners and even make use of dual cameras for taking selfies and videos. But worry not, there’s full parental controls in place here to keep an eye on screen-time as well as for wireless connection approvals and more. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below.

Now, if your little monsters don’t need the latest and greatest, you can save even more and score them the previous-generation version on Amazon for under $28 Prime shipped. The Little Tikes Tobi Robot Smartwatch includes much of the same functionality, just without the multiplayer action and few other upgraded features found on the Tobi 2.

Speaking of the youngsters, Amazon has a giant selection of Melissa & Doug play sets and learning toys on sale today with deals starting from just $12 Prime shipped. Scoring all of those gifts for the kids can be pricey at best, and, when the doorbusters start selling out, particularly annoying at worst. So jump in and grab some Melissa & Doug gear to get a head start.

More on Little Tikes Tobi 2 Kids’ Robot Smartwatch:

LEVEL UP YOUR KID’S SMARTWATCH – Play games head-to-head against other Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatches, experience advanced graphics, and take photos with a motion-activated selfie-camera. Stand out with a cool wristband and LED lights that illuminate the cool, clear housing.

INTERACTIVE ROBOT – Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch is full of personality, speaks gibberish, giggles, and cycles through more than 100 expressions. Features a calculator, stopwatch, timer, alarm clock, calendar, reminders, and more than 50 watch faces.

AWESOME GAMES – Contains a variety of brain, arcade, and fitness games to keep kids entertained, moving, and learning. Earn rewards to unlock additional features for even more play.

