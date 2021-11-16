LG’s TONE Free FP5 true wireless earbuds with 22-hour battery life now $87 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is offering the LG TONE Free FP5 True Wireless Earbuds for $86.99 shipped. Originally going for $130 at launch, these earbuds have fetched around $106 at Amazon lately and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Do keep in mind that one time in the past we have seen the FP5’s go for $50 during a 1-day-only sale. These earbuds deliver active noise cancellation alongside Meridian Hi-Fi audio technology with a built-in equalizer. With 22-hours of battery life on a single charge, you can go all day before having to set the case on a wireless charger once arriving home. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for additional deals.

We also found the JVC AE Sport Truly Wireless Earbuds on sale for $91.96 shipped. Down from $140 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With IP55 water-resistance built-in, these earbuds are ready for rain, sweat, dust, and more. There’s a 27-hour battery life which means JVC’s AE Sport will last longer than the LG TONE Free FP5 on sale above. Plus, touch control with beep feedback make it simple to change settings on these earbuds with a single hand.

Don’t forget that AirPods Pro are on sale for $150 in certified refurbished condition. That’s a $99 discount from its list price and marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all time. On top of that, Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones are on an early Black Friday sale right now dropping to $279 from $329, making now a great time to upgrade.

More on the LG TONE Free FP5 Earbuds:

  • More immersion than ever, less noise than before. How LG specialized ANC works; built-in high performance upper microphone detects external noise, inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise*.
  • Hi-Fi sound with a realistic sense of space. A built-in equalizer delivers impressive bass and treble tones that sound like the live recording with pristine clarity.
  • Keep the vibe alive and save time to simply recharge. Up to 8 hours of playback, up to 11 hours in the cradle all from one charge. Get another hour of playtime from just a five-minute fast charge.

