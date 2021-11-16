Melissa & Doug early Black Friday kids’ toy deals from $12: Paw Patrol, crafts, activity rug, more

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesMelissa & Doug
Reg. $54+ From $12

We are now tracking number of early Black Friday deals on the popular Melissa & Doug kids toys at Amazon. One standout, among the many, is the Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Rescue Mission Wooden Dashboard for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $54, this is at least 26% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Your little one will be treated to a realistic play steering wheel mounted on a solid wooden base with “lights, sound effects, and moving parts, including a scrolling GPS.” The PAW Patrol crossover design here is a nice touch, “inspiring preschoolers with a blend of teamwork, adventure, and humor” with a focus on social, emotional, and play skill development. Rated 4+ stars at Target. Head below for even more Melissa & Doug holiday deals from $12

More Melissa & Doug holiday deals:

For the slightly bigger kids and yourself for that matter, you’ll certainly want to browse through our ongoing LEGO early Black Friday deals. Just recently updated, you’ll find giant collection of building kits for your collection, including some of the harder to get options, and more. Those include 2021 Star Wars and Creator sets plus more starting from $6 right here

More on the Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Wooden Dashboard:

  • Realistic play steering wheel mounted on a sturdy wooden dashboard with lights, sound effects, and moving parts, including a scrolling GPS
  • Buttons for phrases (3 language choices and on/off switch) relating to different characters; record and play back voice messages; includes key start with engine rev sound, gear shift, turn signals, horn, and siren
  • 3 double-sided “windshield” mission cards slide into scene clips on dashboard and store in the back

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Melissa & Doug

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Disney’s early Black Friday deals start now! Toys...
Amazon Black Friday preview 2021: 48-hour sale, Echo di...
Cuisinart’s Cordless Hand Mixer is perfect for ho...
Save up to $800 on Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K TV...
Rest your iPhone 13 on Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15...
These stainless steel rainfall shower heads are priced ...
Get the kids a smartwatch too! Little Tikes Robot Tobi ...
Show More Comments