Melissa & Doug early Black Friday kids’ toy deals from $12: Paw Patrol, crafts, activity rug, more

We are now tracking number of early Black Friday deals on the popular Melissa & Doug kids toys at Amazon. One standout, among the many, is the Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Rescue Mission Wooden Dashboard for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $54, this is at least 26% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Your little one will be treated to a realistic play steering wheel mounted on a solid wooden base with “lights, sound effects, and moving parts, including a scrolling GPS.” The PAW Patrol crossover design here is a nice touch, “inspiring preschoolers with a blend of teamwork, adventure, and humor” with a focus on social, emotional, and play skill development. Rated 4+ stars at Target. Head below for even more Melissa & Doug holiday deals from $12.

More Melissa & Doug holiday deals:

For the slightly bigger kids and yourself for that matter, you’ll certainly want to browse through our ongoing LEGO early Black Friday deals. Just recently updated, you’ll find giant collection of building kits for your collection, including some of the harder to get options, and more. Those include 2021 Star Wars and Creator sets plus more starting from $6 right here.

More on the Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Wooden Dashboard:

Realistic play steering wheel mounted on a sturdy wooden dashboard with lights, sound effects, and moving parts, including a scrolling GPS

Buttons for phrases (3 language choices and on/off switch) relating to different characters; record and play back voice messages; includes key start with engine rev sound, gear shift, turn signals, horn, and siren

3 double-sided “windshield” mission cards slide into scene clips on dashboard and store in the back

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!