Sennheiser’s EPOS GSP 301 gaming headset with lift-to-mute mic falls to $55 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 301 Gaming Headset for $55.19 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $75 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This headset uses a closed-back design that helps block out distractions in the office or game room letting you focus in on the game at hand. The EPOS GSP 301 also features a microphone that has a lift-to-mute mechanism so you can quickly turn on and off your in-game audio at a moment’s notice if needed. The integrated volume wheel also makes it simple to turn the EPOS GSP 301 up and down. Plus, it’s compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch thanks to the universally-accepted 3.5mm headphone jack. Head below for more.

Ditch the EPOS Sennheiser namesake and save some serious cash. The BENGOO G9000 gaming headset is available on Amazon for $32, which leaves an additional $23 in your pocket compared to the EPOS above. That leaves enough in the budget to pick up Razer’s DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, since it costs under $23 on Amazon.

However, those in the market for a higher-end experience will want to consider Alienware’s 7.1-channel gaming headset which is on sale for $60. That’s a massive 40% discount from its normal going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This deal likely won’t last long, so if you’ve been looking for a 7.1-channel gaming headset from a reputable brand, this is a must-see deal.

More on the EPOS GSP 301 Gaming Headset:

The GSP 301 closed acoustic gaming headset with XL memory foam pads create a comfortable acoustic seal and lets you focus on your game with an immersive audio experience.

Engineered to deliver the audio cues needed for faster in-game reactions, high quality audio enhances to your gaming experience and performance.

The flexible boom arm allows you to adjust the microphone for best voice pick-up positioning. The microphone mutes automatically when you raise the boom arm.

